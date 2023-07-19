In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona is diminished of the -8,4%

Also last month, as well as in the previous ones
five months of 2023, in the port of Barcelona the traffic of the
goods has accused a decrease that has turned out pairs to -7,1%
having been handled 5.25 million tons of cargo
compared to 5.65 million in June 2022. The reduction was
generated mainly by the decrease in traffic
containerized in place since November 2022 which last month is
Result pairs to 2,77 million tons (- 11.9%). More
Accentuated the decline of liquid bulk that totaled
850 thousand tons (- 23.1%), of which 602 thousand tons of
hydrocarbons (- 30.2%) and 248 thousand tons of other liquid cargos
(+1,6%). Conventional goods slightly decreased with 1.04 million
of tons (- 1.9%), while the dry bulk is increased by the
+76.8% rising to 580 thousand tons.
In the first half of 2023 the Catalan port of call has
handled 31.72 million tons of goods, with a
contraction of -10.5% on the first half of last year. If
In the first quarter of 2023, with 15.31 million tons, it was
was recorded a decrease of -12,6% on the correspondent period of
2022, in the following period April-June of this year, with a
total of 16.42 million tons, the reduction was
of -8.4%.
In particular, in the second quarter of 2023 the traffic of
Miscellaneous goods amounted to 11,61 million tons
(- 12.0%), of which 8,53 million tons of cargos
containerized (- 16.0%) realized with a handling of
containers pairs to 839,014 teu (- 9.6%), including 507,096 teu in
import and export (+1.2%) and 331.917 teu in transit
(- 22.3%), and 3,08 million tons of conventional goods
(+1,4%). New car traffic was 213,854
units (+41.9%). In the bulk sector, liquid cargoes
they have been attested to 3,38 million tons (- 5.5%) and those
solids to 1,43 million tons (+24.5%).
In the second quarter of this year, passenger traffic was
state of 1,51 million people (+60.4%), including 1,09 million
crocieristi (+87.8%) and 418 thousand passengers of the ferries (+16.2%).