Awarded the works to complete the docks of the port of Milazzo

The Authority of Harbour System of the Strait has led to
Conclusion of two tenders for the completion of the docks of the port
of Milazzo and the redevelopment of the exhibition center of
Messina. Today it was awarded to ATI Sostenia (CM) +
C.S. Designers Builders the tender for the completion of the
Completion of the docks and piers inside the
port basin of Milazzo and excavation of operational seabed. The
Discount was 24.3% equal to an amount offered of 16.8
million euros and the execution of the works is estimated at 24
Months. The AdSP has highlighted that the start of these works represents
An important milestone for the completion of works expected by
years and the extremely complex process, which began back in 2010 and
ended in an inauspicious way after the previous contract, arrived
at 70% of the execution, it had been terminated for non-fulfillment
of the successful tenderer.
The intervention involves the completion of the commercial docks
of the port, towards the breakwater pier where the seabed has been
already subject to dredging, and is finalized
the expansion of the infrastructure endowment, with about 18,000
square meters of new squares, and the improvement and restoration of the
level of service and security in operating spaces.
On Sunday, however, the tender operations for
the award of redevelopment and safety works
of the waterfront of the city of Messina, in the free areas
of the ex-fair area for the connection with the promenade.
The winning company is Valori Scarl - Consorzio stabile di
Rome (RM) which presented a bid down by 31.2% on
Auction base of 5.2 million euros to which must be added 102 thousand euros
of security charges. The execution of the works is estimated
in 399 days. The objective that the institution has set itself is
To finally give life to the former exhibition center of
Messina to a waterfront equipped and ready to respond to the
different needs of the city and its inhabitants.