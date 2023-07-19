Darsena Europa of Livorno, the consolidation of the filling tank is underway

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has awarded the consolidation works of the first
filling tank, work - the institution has specified - which is
preparatory to the construction of the future container terminal at the
Darsena Europa of the port of Livorno. After completing the tests of
test to evaluate the reaction of the subsurface relative to the
compaction of sediments in the area destined to become
square, the AdSP is passed today to the realization phase
entrusting the intervention to the pool of companies that last year
the works for the construction of breakwaters are awarded and
of the dredging of the maxi opera: the RTI led by Sidra, arm
Italian operating of the Belgian Deme, and composed of the subsidiary
Infrastructure by Fincantieri, Sales and Fincosit
The total cost of the intervention is over 24
million euros. The contract will be divided into two parts:
in the first, the leveling works will be immediately carried out
of 260 thousand square meters of land. It is expected that the activities
run out in 400 days. In the meantime, it should be included in the
availability of the RTI also that portion of embankment
today it cannot be built because it has already been used for
carrying out other activities: for this additional work and
optional is expected to cost a total of almost five million
euro and a duration of 90 days.
Pointing out that with the award of this contract 'the
Darsena Europa is closer", the president
dell'AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, has announced that in these days the
Commissioner's structure responsible for carrying out the work
proceeding to complete the substantial EIA report to be delivered to the
Ministry of the Environment. "Shortly, already at the beginning of the
Next week - he specified - we should be able to
deliver the report to the EIA Commission. We hope to be able to
have the final pronouncement by the end of summer. After which
In a short time we will be able to go to the delivery of the works to the sea ».