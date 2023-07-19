Fedespedi, review the Guidelines of the VAT Committee at European level to bring clarity of interpretation

Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies,
joined the appeal of 18 trade associations
representatives of the logistics sector at European level, including
CLECAT, the European federation of reference for freight forwarders,
who in recent days have expressed their support for the
petition submitted to the European Parliament by the Danish association
Danish Shipping and urged Member States and the
European Commission to revise the VAT Committee Guidelines
(
of 6
July
2023). "We make our own and support - he explained
the president of Fedespedi, Alessandro Pitto - this invitation to the
institutions to revise the VAT Committee Guidelines to bring
clarity of interpretation of the legislation governing the VAT system
for international transport services. Following the enactment
of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (case
C-288/16) - specified Pitto - a rift has been created
at the level of practice in the EU between Member States that have maintained
the previous interpretative approach and other countries that have
oriented towards a more restrictive system of the non-restrictive
Taxability in line with the new dictation
case-law'.
'As underlined in the Joint Declaration at
European - added the president of Fedespedi - the effects
the restrictive interpretation of the VAT rules together with
the lack of clarity of interpretation and lack of
harmonisation at EU level leads to distortions of trade,
costs and inefficiencies along the supply chain, which open up the risk of
fraud and penalize trade flows, competitiveness
of our exports and European companies in trade
and the Single Market, the beating heart of the Union
European'.
The Italian federation has highlighted that "it is for
these reasons that the petition, strengthened by the provisions of the Code
Union customs and subsequent Union case-law
Court of Justice (including judgment C-495/17), asks the
European Parliament to revise the Guidelines of the VAT Committee of the
2019 and to affirm the extension of VAT non-taxation
for the entire transport chain that contributes to the realization
international shipping operations. The petition,
discussed at the end of June, saw opposition from the Commission
European. The Parliamentary Committee on Petitions, on the other hand, has
invited all Member States to work on the revision
of the VAT Guidelines'.
"As a Federation - concluded Pitto - we align ourselves with the
position shared by the European associative representatives and
We confirm our willingness to work alongside
of the institutions in a confrontation that favours uniformity and
clarity of interpretation on the VAT rules for the benefit of
competitiveness of the European Union and trade
international'.