Russia raises the threat on ships transiting the Black Sea

From tomorrow all ships in transit through the Black Sea and bound for the
Ukrainian ports 'shall be considered as potential carriers of
military cargoes and, consequently, the flag countries of such ships
will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the
Kiev regime." This was announced this evening by the Ministry
of the Defense of the Russian Federation specifying that this
Following the termination of the Humanitarian Corridor Initiative
maritime in the Black Sea.
The dicastery also specified that "a certain number
of sea areas in the north-western and south-eastern parts of the
International waters of the Black Sea have been declared
temporarily dangerous for navigation. According to the procedure
established, relevant information notices have been issued on the
withdrawal of seafarers' safety guarantees'.