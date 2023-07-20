In the second trimester the revenues of ABB are grown of +12.6%

In the second quarter of this year the revenues of the Swiss group
ABB, which operates in the fields of automation and electrification,
amounted to $8.16 billion, an increase of
+12.6% on the same period of 2022. Operating costs are
results in increase of +6.3% having attested to 5,27 billion.
Operating profit was $1.30 billion
(+121.1%) and net profit of € 928 million (+133.8%).
In the period April-June 2023 the value of new orders
acquired by the Swiss group was 8.67 billion
dollars, down by -1.6%, and the value of the order book at 30
Last June was 21.94 billion (+12.6%). ABB said
among the sectors of activity in which a
Increases in orders include those for products and services for
the maritime-port sector and renewable energy.