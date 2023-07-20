Cargotec recorded excellent quarterly economic performance but a sharp decline in orders

The second quarter of this year continued its continued operations in the second quarter of this year.
growth in the economic performance of the Cargotec group, trend
positive that is particularly sustained from the beginning
of 2022. In the period April-June 2023 the company's revenues
Finnish amounted to 1.20 billion euros, with a
increase of +25.2% on the same period last year, of which
552 million generated by the Kalmar brand that markets
handling and lifting for the port, intermodal sectors,
logistics and industrial (+29%), 485 million from the Hiab brand that
sells vehicles for the construction, transport sectors
and other industrial segments (+20%) and 164 million from the brand
MacGregor which markets handling equipment and systems for
ships and offshore structures (+29%). Operating profit is
amounted to EUR 150.5 million (+216.8%), with a contribution of EUR 78.4 million.
million from Kalmar (+493.9%), 81.5 million from Hiab (+30.2%) and
8.2 million from MacGregor compared to a negative contribution
for -15.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net profit is
State of 107.7 million euros (+164.0%).
If the financial results have recorded a significant further
improvement, not so for the value of
new orders acquired by Cargotec in the second quarter of
this year which stood at 999 million euros, down
of -28.1%. Referring to the orders acquired by the group, the
President and CEO of Cargotec, Casimir Lindholm,
specified that "the orders received have returned to the
pre-Covid level, down from the all-time high of the period
comparison that included significant orders of a non-profit nature
recurrent. However, our order book is
clearly above the historical average level'. Order book
whose value at 30 June last was 3.24 billion euros, the
-9.8% less than at 30 June 2022.
In the second quarter of this year,
decrease in the values of new orders obtained by all three
brands of the group, with those for Kalmar totalling 437
million euros (-23%), those for Hiab 375 million (-28%) and those
for MacGregor 187 million (-38%).