SM Group is poised to acquire control of HMM by investing up to $3.5 billion

South Korea's SM Group could acquire a controlling stake
of the Seoul HMM shipping company if its price does not
was more than 4.5 trillion won ($3.5 billion). The
said SM Group President Woo Oh-Hyun in
an interview with the newspaper "The Korea Economic Daily"
explaining that his company, which is present in several
industrial sectors and also in the maritime transport segment
mainly with SM Line, Korea Shipping and Korea
Line, has sufficient financial resources to acquire the first
domestic containerized shipping carrier.
Woo Oh-Hyun has specified that SM Group will participate in the
race to gain control of the company as soon as its
sale will be announced with the aim of merging it with MS
Line in order to create synergies. "We believe - he specified -
that a reasonable price per HMM is about four trillion
won. We can also offer up to 4.5 trillion won, but if the
Price exceeds this threshold, even by a single won, we will give up».
SM Group currently owns 6.56% of the capital of HMM and is
the third largest shareholder after the state banking institution Korea
Development Bank and the state-owned financial institution Korea Ocean
Business Corporation (KOBC) holding 20.98% respectively
and 19.96% HMM. Recalling that in 2017 HMM issued more
of three trillion won in bonds to raise resources that
were mostly acquired by KDB and KOBC and
referring to the rumours that the bonds held by KDB and
KOBC would be converted into shares, increasing the combined stake
of HMM owned by the two financial institutions at 74%, Woo Oh-Hyun has
stated that "if this happens, I will not answer
to the offer'.