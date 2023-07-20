Explora Journeys (MSC) has taken delivery of its first luxury cruise ship

Today in Monfalcone Explora Journeys, the new cruise brand
luxury of the MSC group, has taken delivery from Fincantieri of its
first ship, delivery that was delayed by verification
the safety certification of insulating panels supplied by the
Finnish manufacturer Paroc and installed on the unit which is
was resolved with positive tests carried out in the days
last in Genoa
(
of 10
July
2023). The new ship Explora I
, which was
realized with an investment of over 500 million euros, is
The first of four luxury units to be built
From the Italian navalmeccanico group. 'The four ships of
Explora Journeys - highlighted Pierfrancesco Vago, executive
chairman of the Cruise Division of the MSC group, on the occasion of the
delivery - will see an investment of 2.3 billion euros able
to generate an impact on the Italian economy of over 10 billion
of euro, thus making a significant contribution to
prospects for the development of the country. In terms of employment - has
specified Vago - the construction of each individual ship requires
over seven million working hours and the average employment is
of 2,500 people for two to three years."
The CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero,
pointed out that "the class "Explora" scores in
Clear and distinctive development guideline for
Fincantieri. Compared to the entry into the cruise market of
luxury, in fact - explained Folgiero - this ship represents a
Project that will climb multiple steps in the approach
to the ship of the future: from the most modern solutions of
Selective catalytic reduction and high-efficiency systems
We will switch, for the next units, to natural gas
liquefied, up to the use of hydrogen. This
Parabola testifies to the evolution of our group from producer to
enabler of the energy transition in shipbuilding".
Explora I will leave on the first of August for its
maiden voyage from Copenhagen, Denmark. The ship will spend
several weeks in Northern Europe offering a series of itineraries
and will then cross the Atlantic Ocean to
spend the winter in North America and the Caribbean Sea before
return to Europe in the summer of 2024 for some cruises in the
Mediterranean.
The second ship of Explora Journeys, Explora II,
currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard
in Genoa Sestri Ponente, will enter service in August of
2024. This will be followed by Explora III, which will be the first of
Two ships powered by liquefied natural gas to join
of the company's fleet with delivery scheduled for 2026, while
the following year the delivery of Explora IV will take place.