Approved the new organic plant of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System
of the Central Adriatic Sea approved today unanimously
the new organic plan of the institution that presents 86 figures of which
five managers, including the general secretary, 18 executives and 63
employees compared to the current staff of 57 people of which five
managers, 12 middle managers and 40 employees. There are 19 internal progressions
23 new hires are expected. To complete the
framework of the positions already envisaged are taking place, in
These months, the competitions to recruit, within the year, the nine figures
Missing.
'Today's approval by the Management Committee of the
organic plant - has commented the president of the AdSP, Vincenzo
Garofalo - is a fundamental step for the growth of the
our institution and for the work we have to produce for the
realization of our mission, with an AdSP characterized by
Major investments and a need for empowerment to address
An increasingly complex and lively market. Now we submit
the proposal approved by the Ministry for competence assessments.
Subsequently, we will continue with the path of enhancement of
our collaborators and after with the inclusion of the new figures of
which we will need to meet the need to offer
Services, in perspective, increasingly adapted to requests
the maritime cluster and port communities'.