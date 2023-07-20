In the trimester April-june the port of Algeciras has enlivened 1.613.320 container (+1.8%)

Having recorded a bending of the -3,5% of the volumes of cargos
enlivened in June 2023 compared to the same month of 2022, the
port of Algeciras has archived the second trimester of this year
with a total traffic of 36.1 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -1.8% on the period April-June last year. In
There was a slight increase in goods in containers which, with 19.4 million
tons, have closed the second trimester of 2023 with a +2.3%,
growth that was more contained in terms of
20-foot containers handled having passed on the docks
of the Spanish harbour port of call 1.613.320 teu (+1.8%). Goods
conventional have totaled 5,2 million tons (- 5.3%).
Liquid bulk also decreased with 8.7 million
tons (- 6.8%) and solid bulk with 232 thousand tons
(-47,5%).
In the first half of 2023, total traffic is
State of 52,4 million tons, with a reduction of the -3,9%
on the first half of last year. Traffic alone
containerized has been pairs to 2.332.099 teu (- 0.5%).