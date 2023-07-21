The UN secretary-general strongly condemned the Russian attacks on port facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian ports
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey highlighted the possibility of maintaining the Black Sea Grain Initiative
New York
July 21, 2023
Last night the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António
Guterres, strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the facilities
ports of Odessa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports, attacks
which were launched after Moscow announced its
withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement signed one year
makes to Istanbul from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, under the auspices of the UN,
to enable the safe maritime transport of products
agricultural exports through Ukrainian ports in the framework of the
Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the withdrawal from the agreement, the
Russia has threatened the ships and nations whose flags they fly
that they will continue to call Ukrainian ports considering them involved in the conflict
(
of 17
and 19
July 2023).
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary General
of the UN, in a statement to the press denounced that the
attacks contradict the commitments made by the Russian Federation
pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations, in which -
recalled - it is stated that "the Russian Federation will facilitate
unhindered export of food, sunflower oil and
fertilizers from Black Sea ports under Ukrainian control."
"The secretary general - added Dujarric - recalls
Furthermore, the destruction of civilian infrastructure may
constitute a violation of international humanitarian law'.
The spokesperson highlighted that these attacks have an impact
which goes far beyond Ukraine: "we are already witnessing - he
explained - to the negative effect on global prices of wheat and wheat
maize, which harms everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the
South of the world'. "For his part - continued Dujarric -
The Secretary-General shall not yield to his efforts to
ensure that Ukrainian food and fertilisers and
Russians are available on international markets as part of the
its continuous commitment to fight hunger in the world and ensure
Food price stability for
consumers all over the world».
Meanwhile, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, in
statements collected by "Radio Svoboda", he said
the possibility of continuing to maintain a "corridor"
of wheat" in the Black Sea even after Russia has
withdrawn from the agreement, although no one can guarantee that the
Russia will not attack merchant ships. Bodnar took over
whereas, in fact, ships departing from the port system of
Odessa may pass through the territorial waters of Romania,
Bulgaria and Turkey and that these vessels are
inspected or not depends on what the Black parties will decide
Sea Grain Initiative because neither Ukraine nor the
Turkey, nor has the United Nations withdrawn from this
initiative, which - underlined the ambassador - for Ukraine
continues to be valid.
Noting that the only problem is the physical threat
revolt from Russia to ships transiting in the Black Sea, Bodnar has
observed that one of the options to get out of the situation could be
be to work with ship insurers, even if in
This case raises questions of liability for risks
for safety. Recalling that the value of insurance on
ship is traditionally relevant for
navigation, the ambassador noted that, when it was
signed the wheat agreement, so this value is
decreased, allowing the resumption of cereal exports.
According to Bodnar, this scenario can also be reproduced.
Today, if there is the political will and on the basis of some
security measures that Ukraine can guarantee, as well as
Maybe one of the partners in the agreement. In any case - it has highlighted -
we must take responsibility for shooting down missiles or
Other weapons that the Russians could use to attack ports or ships.
Meanwhile, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the
United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsia, at a meeting of the
UN Security Council, denounced that Russia pretends
to suffer losses from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, although
It actually doubled its grain exports.
Accusation that seems to be confirmed by the volume of past cereals
recently in Russian ports, which constitutes a significant share of
these goods exported from Russia and which in the second quarter of
this year it has grown of +129.9%
(
of 12
July 2023).
