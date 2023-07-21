Oceanogate Italia strengthens the fleet of vehicles for railway manoeuvres

Oceanogate Italia, the railway company of the group
terminalista Contship Italia, has recently bought a new
shunting locomotive CZ LOKO 741 in addition to the others
three already in the locomotive fleet dedicated to maneuvering. The new
vehicle is equipped with diesel engine and transmission of
four-axis alternating-direct current power and
meets current requirements in terms of containment of
Emissions.
Recalling that "the manoeuvring activities are
The link between the terminal and transport
railway», Nora Rossi, general manager of Oceanogate
Italy, specified that "our goal is
ensure ever greater efficiency and productivity in the
terminal, not only thanks to new investments in equipment but also
through the continuous training and updating of our
manoeuvring operators, highly qualified and equipped with
skills needed to work safely and efficiently."