Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation launch the tender to sell their shares in HMM

Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Korea Ocean Business Corporation
(KOBC) have officially launched the tender procedure for the
Sale of their shares in the South Korean shipping company
HMM which consist of a total of 398.8 million shares
ordinary shares, equal to approximately 38.9% of total share capital, shares
which the two South Korean financial institutions intend to sell in
a single solution even if the number of shares covered by the
sale may be changed at the time of the offer
final. The deadline for submitting tenders is
set at 17.00 (Korean Standard Time) on August 21st.
The outcome of the procedure is burdened, inter alia, by the uncertainty of the
convertible bonds, for a total value of 2.68
trillion won ($2.1 billion) held together
by KDB and KOBC, bonds that if they were to be converted into
Shares would result in an increase in the selling price. Unknown
which is not clarified by the communication of the initiation of the
sale procedure published by KDB and KOBC although some sources
state that the intention would be to carry out such a phase.
conversion, sources according to which, in addition, the two institutes
public finance would intend to sell their shares
of the shipping company for a total of at least five
trillion won ($3.9 billion), more than
limit indicated by SM Group President, Woo Oh-Hyun, so that
your group can propose to buy HMM
(
of 20
July 2023).
At the opening of trading, today the share price of the
HMM was set at 21,000 won, then closed until
about 19 thousand won, figures that they assign to the shares held by KDB and
KOBC a total value between 7.6 and 8.4 trillion won.