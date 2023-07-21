Meyer Werft delivers the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova to Silversea Cruises

Today in Eemshaven the German shipyard Meyer Werft has
delivered the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova
to Silversea Cruises, a company of the US group Royal
Caribbean. The unit, of 54,700 gross tons, is
243 meters long, 30 meters wide and can accommodate 728 passengers
in 364 suites. The ship's propulsion is powered by gas
natural liquefied, energy to which is added that supplied
from a fuel cell and battery system.
Today, meanwhile, in the Papenburg shipyard by Meyer Werft
the Carnival Jubilee, cruise ship under construction for
account of the American Carnival Cruise Line, will leave the dock
covered dry dock to be moored at the quay where
The set-up activity will continue and from where tomorrow
will sail to carry out short tests of experimentation of
propulsion and stabilization systems. The Carnival Jubilee
is the first ship of Carnival Cruise Line built in
Germany, as the previous ones were carried out by the
Finnish Meyer Turku of the Meyer family who by the way has already
built the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Celebration,
delivered in 2020 and 2020 respectively, which are the first
two ships of the "Excel" class to which the
Carnival Jubilee that will be delivered at the end of
this year.