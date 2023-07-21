testata inforMARE
21 July 2023
Wärtsilä recorded a significant increase in orders in the second quarter
Growth of +21% of revenues of the segment of naval propulsion systems
Helsinki
July 21, 2023
In the second quarter of this year the net sales of Wärtsilä group grew by +3% being amounted to €1.45 billion compared with €1.41 billion in same period of 2022, increase to which it provided a robust contribution the increase of +21% of revenues deriving from the activity of the Finnish company in the segment of propulsion systems which amounted to 636 million euros, increase partially offset by -36% decline in revenues of the other systems for the maritime sector which have totalled EUR 106 million. The other primary branch of activity of the Group, that of systems for the energy industry, recorded net sales of €633 million, unchanged from April-June last year.

Commenting on the performance of the maritime sector, the President and managing director of Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall, noted that 'the increase in the cost of new ships and the limited capacity of shipyards continued to curb the propensity to invest in some segments. However - he specified - the market sentiment remained positive in Wärtsilä's key segments thanks to continued investment in new natural gas terminals liquefied, improving sentiment in the travel segment of passengers and the continued growth in demand for operations offshore'.

A continuation of the positive trend in the industrial sectors maritime in which the Finnish group operates, which has allowed the second quarter of this year in Wärtsilä to forfeit new orders for a total value of 1.69 billion euros, with an increase of +17%, of which 697 million generated by the Marine engines division (+21%) and 159 million from marine engines division other systems for the maritime sector (+21%). Growing (+15%) New orders for the energy sector also stood at 750 Million. At 30 June, the total value of the portfolio orders were of 6,25 billion euros (+5%), of which 2,37 billion for the Marine Power division (+13%), 555 million for the Marine division Systems (-3%) and 2.55 billion for Wärtsilä Energy (+2%).

Wärtsilä closed the second quarter of 2023 with an operating profit of 66 million euros and a net profit of 30 million euros, with decreases of -12% and -42% respectively on the corresponding period last year.
In the first five months of 2023, traffic in the port of Taranto declined by -16.8%
Taranto
In the bimonthly April-May the reduction was -21.4%
Five-year extension to the EIA decree for the realization of the antemurale of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Two of the years planned for the realization of the opera
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense warns ships that in the Black Sea they are headed for Russian ports
Kiev
A similar warning to that of Wednesday from Moscow
Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation start the race to sell their shares in HMM
Seoul
Remains the incognita of convertible bonds
The U.N. secretary-general has strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the port facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian shopper
New York
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey has highlighted the possibility of keeping the Black Sea Grain Initiative in place
In the second quarter the freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam fell by -9.2%
In the second quarter the freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam fell by -9.2%
Rotterdam
In suffering all merceological compartments
Explora Journeys (MSC) has taken delivery of its first luxury cruise ship
Explora Journeys (MSC) has taken delivery of its first luxury cruise ship
Monfalcone
Fincantieri will finish three more in 2024, 2026 and 2027
Discovery of a crime association aimed at evasion of VAT for goods arriving at the port of Genoa
Genoa
Two gang leaders in jail and eight people under house arrest. Prior seizure of a logistics company
SM Group is ready to acquire control of HMM by investing up to 3.5 billion
Seoul
Woo Oh-Hyun : We will not participate in the sale if KDB and KOBC convert their bonds into shares
Russia raises the threat on ships transiting in the Black Sea
Moscow
It will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, the Ministry of Defence said.
Fedespedi, to revise in European quarters the Lines of VAT Committee to bring interpretative clarity
Milan
Pitto : at risk of trade flows, the competitiveness of our export and European companies
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Barcelona decreased by -8.4%
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Barcelona decreased by -8.4%
Barcelona
In June, a decline of -7.1% percent was recorded.
Fincantieri and the unions have signed up to the renewal of the smart working agreement.
Trieste / Rome
3,300 affected workers are affected
In the second quarter the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 3.2%
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2023 the total was almost 50.1 million teu (-0.3%)
Ok at the work for the cold ironing in the port of Barcelona and for the expansion of the new container terminal in Cádiz
Madrid
The works will cost 94 million euros
Step forward for the realization of the new container terminal in the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera
Venice
Approved the preliminary design of the first strand of the intervention
Workers at New Company Workers Port of Venice proclaim a week of strike
Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
London
Assignment conferred by the Council for the four-year period 2024-2027
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
Trieste
Four women will be formed and started at port operations
In the first half of 2023 traffic in the Antwerp port system-Zeebrugge fell by -5.5%
Anverse
Decrease of -6.3% in the second quarter alone
T&E, after 2050 shipping will still be dependent on fossil fuels
Brussels
Springer : revising targets immediately after European elections next year
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
Cagliari
Deiana : let us make available to the operators of the sector a district of 23 hectares
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
Moscow / Rome
The failure to extend the agreement directly involves Italy, where imports of wheat from Ukraine have increased by +430 percent.
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
Rome
Giampieri : appropriate a comparison to better coordinate the need to safeguard the port ZES
Eighty million from EIB and CDP to the port of Civitavecchia
Luxembourg
It will allow the prolongation of the foranea dam, the carrying out of dredging and the enhancement of rail access as well as the start of the construction of the new commercial scalp of Fiumicino
The Municipality of Spezia has activated the procedure to sell its share of CePIM-Parma Interport
The Spezia
August 14 is the deadline for the submission of declarations of interest
In the second quarter Wärtsilä recorded a marked increase in orders
Helsinki
21% growth in segment revenue segment of naval propulsion systems
Meyer Werft delivers the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova at Silversea Cruises
Eemshaven / Papenburg
First evidence at sea of the "Carnival Jubilee"
Oceanogate Italy enhances the park means for railway manoeuvres
Melzo
Acquired a new manoeuvring locomotive CZ LOKO 741
In the April-June quarter, the port of Algeciras handled 1,613,320 containers (+ 1.8%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -1.8%
Approved the new organic plant of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
Staff will rise from 57 to 86 units
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
Geneva
In absolute terms, emissions have increased in line with the growth of the fleet.
Cargotec records excellent quarterly economic performance but a sharp decline in orders
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues increased by 25.2%
In the second quarter, ABB's revenues rose 12.6% percent.
Zurich
The period was archived with a net profit of 928 million (+ 133.8%)
The Europa of Livorno, on the road to the consolidation of the filled bathtub
Livorno
Warriors : We hope we can have the pronouncement of the EIA Commission by the end of the summer
Awarded the completion work of the docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
Also assigned the work of retraining of the fiercical neighborhood of Messina
Metrocargo Italy signs a partnership deal with Denegri truck driver
Genoa
Sharing offices and means of uplift and trucking services to and from Arquata Scrivia
Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistics support unit
Trieste
Order within the scope of an Italian-French program led by OCCAR
Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China
Helsinki
Can carry 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear metres of vehicles
Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia
Rijeka
It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
Baptized in Bremen a new 24,346-teu container ship of MSC
Bremerhaven
Signed an agreement on the use of electricity from the ground for container ships of the company in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven
The ITS Academy Foundation " G. Caboto " programme an enhancement of the structures and formative supply
Gaeta
A new venue will be made in Gaeta
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Milan
Investments also for the realization of a programme of innovation and digitalization of services
In the first half of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -11.2%
Valencia
In June, the decline was -12.6% percent.
From next month the AIB service of ONE will scale to the Vecon terminal in Venice
Venice
Tocks will be made every Tuesday
The port of Singapore has for the first time exceeded the threshold of ten million handling containers handled in a quarter
Singapore
In the first six months of this year the total was 19,029,290 teu (+ 3.4%)
In the second quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong blamed a sharp drop of -21.6% percent.
Hong Kong
In June, the decline was -23.7% percent.
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
Activated an App to identify the needs of truck drivers
St. Bonifacio
It was developed by TEA in collaboration with Movyon and Bocconi University
In June, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by 5.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, the decline was -15.8% percent.
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, reduction of canons concessers 2020-2021 for companies affected by the effects of the Covid
Genoa
Underwritten agreements to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
Minsk
They frame in the One Belt One Road initiative
The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage decarbonisation of shipping
Copenhagen
They are deemed necessary to manage risks and contribute to the achievement of the maturity of the zero-emission technology before the policy measures enter into force
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 11.1%
St. Petersburg
In the first half of 2023, the increase was 10.5% percent.
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
The Cairo
Continues the exceptional growth of tanker passages
Fedespedi's analysis on performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies
Milan
Drastic change of scenery in the first three months of this year
Italian Railway Company will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras
Rome
About Patrizi (CFI) : with this operation our company consolidates the role of the first independent rail operator in Italy
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
Operational activity will start in the second quarter of 2025
Ok in Brussels to joint venture between Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
Brussels
It will carry out and operate a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna
