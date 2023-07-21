Wärtsilä recorded a significant increase in orders in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year the net sales of
Wärtsilä group grew by +3% being
amounted to €1.45 billion compared with €1.41 billion in
same period of 2022, increase to which it provided a robust
contribution the increase of +21% of revenues deriving from the activity
of the Finnish company in the segment of propulsion systems
which amounted to 636 million euros, increase
partially offset by -36% decline in revenues
of the other systems for the maritime sector which have totalled
EUR 106 million. The other primary branch of activity of the
Group, that of systems for the energy industry, recorded
net sales of €633 million, unchanged from
April-June last year.
Commenting on the performance of the maritime sector, the President and
managing director of Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall,
noted that 'the increase in the cost of new ships and the
limited capacity of shipyards continued to
curb the propensity to invest in some segments.
However - he specified - the market sentiment remained
positive in Wärtsilä's key segments thanks to
continued investment in new natural gas terminals
liquefied, improving sentiment in the travel segment
of passengers and the continued growth in demand for operations
offshore'.
A continuation of the positive trend in the industrial sectors
maritime in which the Finnish group operates, which has allowed the
second quarter of this year in Wärtsilä to forfeit
new orders for a total value of 1.69 billion euros, with
an increase of +17%, of which 697 million generated by the
Marine engines division (+21%) and 159 million from marine engines division
other systems for the maritime sector (+21%). Growing (+15%)
New orders for the energy sector also stood at 750
Million. At 30 June, the total value of the portfolio
orders were of 6,25 billion euros (+5%), of which 2,37 billion for
the Marine Power division (+13%), 555 million for the Marine division
Systems (-3%) and 2.55 billion for Wärtsilä Energy (+2%).
Wärtsilä closed the second quarter of 2023 with
an operating profit of 66 million euros and a net profit of 30
million euros, with decreases of -12% and -42% respectively
on the corresponding period last year.