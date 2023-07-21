The Municipality of La Spezia has activated the procedure to sell its share of CePIM - Interporto di Parma

In recent days, the Municipality of La Spezia has issued a notice
public for the collection of expressions of interest for the
Sale of the shares that the municipal administration holds in
CePIM Spa, the company that manages the Interporto of Parma. The
La Spezia municipality owns 1.2 million shares of CePIM of
nominal value of 0.12 euros for a total of 146 thousand euros, a share that
represents 2.2% of the share capital. The statements of
interest must be received by the Municipality by 12.00 noon
Next August 14th.
The sale of the share had been approved by the board
municipal of La Spezia in 2017 as part of the reconnaissance of
all shareholdings directly and
indirectly owned by the Municipality and then confirmed in subsequent
plans for the periodic rationalisation of shareholdings.