Five-year extension to the EIA decree for the construction of the antemurale of Porto Torres

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has
announced that on July 19 the extension was issued
five-year period, until 28 April 2028, of the EIA decree of February
2018 for the realization of the antemurale of Porto Torres, with new
terms provided for in the document that will cover the work and the
subsequent monitoring. The AdSP has specified that it remains still a
imminent and final clearance by the competent bodies
compliance with some of the requirements ante operam
(some interventions for the removal of cliff boulders, investigations
on a dredging area, construction site plan for recovery
of the demolition materials of the High Waters), so that
the contractor, Sales Spa, can finally lead to
Completion of the further interventions provided for by the provisions of the
EIA decree (positioning of anti-trawl bollards in the Park
dell'Asinara, moving the military fort of the Levante pier
and new location for the statue of the Madonna) and start
definitively the construction site.
The AdSP has remembered that it is about two years, as from
contract, the duration envisaged for the realization of the work of the
total value of 36 million euros that will modify the
port layout of Porto Torres, ensuring greater protection of the
commercial basin from sea currents and a new and more
functional destination to the quay of the High Depths for
the mooring of ships of the latest generation.