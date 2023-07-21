The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense warns ships that are headed for Russian ports in the Black Sea

In response to Wednesday's Russian threat to believe
all ships bound for Ukrainian ports involved in the conflict
Russia-Ukraine, yesterday the Ministry of Defense in Kiev published
a statement stressing that such processing could
be reserved for Russian ships sailing in the Black Sea bound for
to Russian ports. 'Openly threatening civilian ships that
They transport food from Ukrainian ports, launching missile attacks
and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure of cities
peaceful, deliberately creating a military threat on the routes
- reads the statement - the Kremlin has
turned the Black Sea into a danger zone, mainly for
Russian ships and carriers transiting through Black Sea waters bound for
seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports
located in the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the
Russia. Responsibility for all risks falls
entirely about Russian leadership."
Referring to the sinking of the Russian cruiser Moskva
occurred in the first weeks of the war, the declaration continues
Pointing out that the fate of the cruiser "shows that the
Ukraine's defence forces have the necessary means to
Repelling Russian aggression at sea."
The statement goes on to utter a threat similar to
the one put forward by Moscow: "the Ministry of Defense
of Ukraine - specifies the document - warns that from 00:00 of the
21 July 2023 all ships in transit in the waters of the Black Sea in
Directorate of Seaports of the Russian Federation and Ports
Ukrainian seafarers located in the territory of Ukraine
temporarily occupied by Russia can be considered
from Ukraine as carriers of military cargo with all
related risks. In addition, from 05:00 on 20 July 2023, the
navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and
of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait of Ukraine is prohibited in
how dangerous."