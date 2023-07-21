In the first five months of the 2023 traffic in the port of Taranto is diminished of -16,8%

If in the first quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the
port of Taranto, with a total of over 3,1 million tons,
recorded a decrease of -12.9% on the same period last
year, decrease generated by decreases in bulk volumes
solids that have totaled 1,6 million tons (- 18.2%), of
goods conventional with 687 thousand tons (- 7.9%) and goods in
container with 44 thousand tons (- 81.1%), with the only rise of the
liquid bulk piled to 837 thousand tons (+18.6%), in the
Next two months the negative trend was strongly
accentuated.
In the period April-May of this year, in fact, the traffic is
totalled 2.4 million tonnes, with
a reduction of -21.4% on the corresponding two-month period of 2022 that
is generated mainly in April with a decrease of -36.1%
compared to the same month last year, decrease that the month
next was -3.6%.
In the April-May 2023 period, solid bulk cargoes are
decreased of -32.4% going down to 1,2 million tons.
The reduction of conventional goods is also significant, with 450 thousand
tons (- 11.8%) and more contained that of bulk
liquid with 731 thousand tons (- 4.6%). Growing considerably, although
remaining marginal compared to other product categories, the traffic of
container, which has been of 40 thousand tons (+92.1%).
In the first five months of this year the total traffic is
Piled to 5,6 million tons, with a decrease of the -16,8% on the
corresponding period of 2022.