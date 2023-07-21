The Amsterdam City Council decides to move the cruise terminal out of the city

On Thursday, Amsterdam City Council voted to
In favour of a motion tabled by four councillors and opposed
by the junta that asks for the relocation of the cruise terminal to the
outside the city limits as it is highly polluting
and hindering the development of the city, even in
Consideration of tourism growth forecasts
cruise, of the fact that only a small part of the fleet
world cruise ships is ready to be able to connect in
quay to the shore power grid and turn off the on-board engines and
of the fact that mass tourism puts pressure on quality
of life in Amsterdam and the cruise passenger is the example of
Short-term tourism from which the city draws little
benefit.
In his exhortation to advise against the adoption of the
Motion The council had emphasized that the municipal administration
has already taken the necessary measures to combat
Undesirable effects of cruise tourism both in terms of
sustainability and mass impact on the city, including
which is prohibited from landing for the most polluting ships,
interventions to facilitate the activity of
bunkering of liquefied natural gas and the start of investments for
the installation of cold ironing systems on the port docks
to enable ships to connect to the electricity grid
land, connection that will be mandatory from 2030. In addition, the
junta, remembering that after the summer period will be
carried out a study on the adoption of stricter measures in
terms of environmental impact of cruise tourism, had
urged the councillors to await the outcome of this investigation at the
To make a considered decision.
Invitation not accepted, as the councillors voted in favour
of the motion, obliging the municipal administration to define the
Modalities of the transfer of the cruise terminal which is
located near Amsterdam Central Station.