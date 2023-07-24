For Minister Salvini, the Gronda di Genova project is dated
Genova
July 24, 2023
Matteo Salvini has taken the side of the NO Gronda Committee, which
coordinates the protest of those who take sides against the realization of the
new motorway section that would cross the territory
Genoese? The man, as a politician but also as a minister, is not
new to take categorical positions that is ready
to disregard. And even without paying attention to specify that one's own
thought, but even more so their own words, were
misrepresented. So what about his statement on Friday,
this time in the role of Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, according to which the project is dated?
Dated, one might observe, like any project that passes to
implementation phase, in the sense that neither in Italy nor in
nowhere else in the world does work start a day later
the approval of the project. The definitive one of the Gronda is
was delivered to the Ministry in 2016 which approved it the year
following. As dated - according to the parameters of the Gronda - it would be
also the project for the construction of the bridge over the Strait of
Messina, Salvini's current workhorse but
So far, you have not mentioned this issue.
Why did Salvini say what he said? Will
was the informal atmosphere, given that Salvini has the sentence
pronounced in Arenzano at the provincial festival of Genoa of the League
Liguria - Salvini Premier? It may have been that, as is well known,
The boss may not care to justify his statements to the
His people?
Usually, in fact, it is party or movement colleagues or
The allies most affected by the affirmation to have to
take on the task of interpreting the words. He tried the
President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, an ally
of the League as leader of Italia al Centro, one of the
parties ad personam arose in the hypothesis of a collapse of Strength
Italy before or after the death of founder Silvio Berlusconi,
sadly commemorated by Toti with the projection of the face of the
Knight on the façade of the headquarters of the regional authority.
Toti, like others who have queued to him to decrypt
A decidedly disconcerting statement for those who fought
for the realization of a project supported on several occasions
by Salvini himself, he appealed to the preventive
reassurance of the minister on the project: the Gronda - put the
hands forward Salvini at the party - it is a priority.
Beyond this foothold, the wall has no other
roughness to cling to. The project is dated. Who
Means? That a variation of the path is required, that
Do we need new permissions? Steps that, in the most hypothetical
far-fetched, take months, in the most plausible one,
years.
Salvini's deputy has put a patch on it:
"The construction sites - summarized the deputy minister on social media
Edoardo Rixi summarizing his speech at the public assembly of
Ance Genoa entitled "Genoa future destination" -
They must talk to each other to avoid collapse from the point of view
Roads. We are updating the Gronda project
Doing for months. We want new infrastructures to be digital
and smart». Explanations that do not serve to unravel the
hank.
The Genoese mayor Marco Bucci, notoriously so good
To cut the Gordian knot, he is silent. Maybe he's on vacation.
All allegations remain valid. Starting with that, and
There are many who have made it their own, according to which it is not at the
it is possible to allocate economic resources to the Gronda and from
the one according to which from the meeting of recent days with Autostrade
for Italy (Aspi), the company in charge of the
implementation of the project and the expropriations necessary to implement it,
The Minister may have learned that the more than four billion euros
of investments to be paid by the concessionaire Aspi for the
construction of the Gronda, provided for by the protocol signed in
end of 2022 by the Ministry, Aspi and local institutions, not
They are enough more.
Others, perhaps influenced by the sea breeze of Arenzano,
they took it for a seaside statement, of those of Salvini
of Papeete.
Two years ago Salvini warned the Democratic Party and the
5Stars, then in power, to wake up and start without delay
the construction of the Gronda. Now it seems that at least a few more hours
of sleep can bring benefit. It is not known to whom. Nor why.
Maybe it's just a dream.
