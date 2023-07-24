The Japanese engineering group Nabtesco buys the Greek DeepSea

The Japanese engineering group Nabtesco Corporation has
bought the entire capital of Cypriot R.K. Deep Sea Technologies
Ltd. which in turn owns the Greek Deep Sea Technologies SMPC
(DeepSea), a company that develops artificial intelligence systems
for maritime transport, in particular with a view to optimising the
management of the ship and sea routes contributing to the
Decarbonization of shipping. Among the purposes
of the acquisition - explained the Japanese group - there is the
combination of marine engine control systems of the
Nabtesco and route and optimization solutions
DeepSea's browsing speed, allowing you to
continue on the path of reducing fuel consumption,
while focusing on strategies leading to
Autonomous navigation.
Nabtesco specified that DeepSea, which is based in Athens and
about 90 employees, will continue to operate independently.