Kim (HMM): 99% of our ships already meet the requirements of the CII Emissions Regulation

Sixty-six out of 67 ships owned by the company
South Korean HMM comply with international intensity standards
carbon emissions from ships. He assured him today
the company's CEO, Kim Kyung-bae,
explaining that 99% of the units of the company's fleet
meet the requirements of the CII (Carbon Intensity Index) regulation
of the International Maritime Organization currently undergoing
implementation, an index that is based on the amount of
carbon dioxide emitted during the transport of one tonne of
load on the distance of one nautical mile.
Kim recalled that the IMO plans to apply the CII rating
from next year in order to limit the activity of ships
that emit more than a certain amount of carbon. The
Ships of at least 5,000 gross tonnage will receive ratings
their energy efficiency from A to E based on the results
of their operational activity during a year and vessels
which will receive a D rating for three consecutive years or a
rating And for one year they may be subject to limitations to their
operation and will have to present a repayment plan that
specify how they will achieve a C rating or higher.
Kim said 99 percent of the 67 ships owned by Kim said
HMM received a rating between A and D. In addition, the administrator
delegate of the South Korean company noted that if the IMO provides
that about 35% of the world's fleet will receive A or B ratings
and about 35% will get D or E rating, 69% of HMM's ships
would receive A or B ratings and only 13% a D or E rating.
I note that the excellent rating of HMM's container ships is
due in large part to the 11.1% reduction in their
stay in port.