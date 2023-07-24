NYK installs sails on a bulk carrier in its fleet

The VentoFoil system of the Dutch Econowind will be used
Tokyo
July 24, 2023
A bulk carrier of the Nippon Yusen Kaisha will be the first
ship of the fleet of the Japanese shipowning group to be equipped
of sails as a propulsion aid system. Especially
With the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the
VentoFoil by the Dutch Econowind will be installed on a
NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) long-term leased bulk carrier
under an agreement with Switzerland's Cargill International.
NBAtlantic will collect data on the propulsion generated by the
sail system which, together with other information provided in the course
of navigation, will allow to evaluate the effectiveness of the
system.
