To June the traffic of the goods in the port of Taranto has grown of +50.2%

Thanks to the significant increase of +50.2% of cargo volumes
enlivened in June 2023 compared to the same month last year
year, the port of Taranto has closed the first semester of this year
with a decrease of the -8,2% of the traffic that is piled to
7.07 million tonnes compared to 7.70 million tonnes in
first six months of 2022.
The strong growth recorded last month was
generated by the increase of +120.1% of the goods at the landing
amounted to 1.01 million tons which has more than
compensated the decrease of the -9,5% of those to boarding dropped to 484 thousand
Tons. Overall growth was also
produced by the progression of +80.0% and +37.2% respectively
of the total volumes of solid and liquid bulk cargoes resulting in
851 thousand and 381 thousand tons. Goods are also on the rise
conventional with 243 thousand tons (+2.9%) and goods
containerized with 16 thousand tons (+202.6%).