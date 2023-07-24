MSC changes the rotation of the Levante Express line

Mediterranean Shipping Company will change the rotation
of its weekly containerized service Levante Express that
connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with Northern Europe.
In the northbound report will be included a port call
of Naples that will replace the one at the port of Gioia Tauro,
Calabrian landing that will continue to be touched in the
Southbound report. The change will come into force with the
departure of the MSC container ship from Naples on August 2
Azov
.
The new rotation will make stopovers at London Gateway,
Rotterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Gioia Tauro, Alexandria El Dekheila,
Beirut, Mersin, Naples, La Spezia, London Gateway.