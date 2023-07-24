T&E, sanctions against Russia have not resulted in a reduction in fossil fuel consumption in the EU
Italy was the last European country to diversify supplies
Bruxelles
July 24, 2023
Announcing the results of its own study on the change of
fossil fuel supply flows in Europe
determined by EU sanctions imposed on Russia for war
against Ukraine, the environmental organization Transport &
Environment complained that the change happened without
reduce European demand for oil, which has been
simply satisfied by substituting imports from Russia
with those from other producing countries, thus losing
once again - T&E denounced - an opportunity
historical to decrease fossil fuel consumption and reduce
dependence on imports. "In little more than a
year - explained Carlo Tritto, policy officer for T&E Italia -
the EU has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian oil.
Unfortunately this is not due to a reduction in consumption
of fossil fuel, but to a "barrel" substitution strategy
per barrel" of Russian crude oil with that of new suppliers.
If all the efforts made in redrawing the map of
imports were directed towards policies of
Overcoming dependence on hydrocarbons, today we would have a
better and cleaner energy system."
The study specifies that if in January 2022, the previous month
at the start of the conflict unleashed on February 24 by Moscow against
Ukraine, Russia accounted for 31% of European imports
of oil, in March 2023, following the various sanctions, the
share fell to just 3%. This has happened
with the increase in imports from other producing nations. In
particularly, at the end of 2022 the United States replaced the
Russia as the first exporter to Europe, with 11% of
EU imports; followed closely by Norway and Arabia
Saudi. In addition to those from traditional suppliers, they have grown
Monthly imports from Angola to the EU also increased by
six times to almost six million barrels. Also the
Share of Brazilian and Iraqi exports has increased.
The study also highlights how Italy was the last country
of the EU to diversify its supplies and indeed, to the
contrary to other countries that with the start of the conflict in Ukraine
have rapidly sought to diversify the sources of imports of
crude oil, in 2022 Italy saw oil consumption grow
Russian (+65% compared to the previous year) which reached
represent 19% of Italian imports (13% in 2021).
The document states that this figure is largely explained by the
presence of a Russian-owned refinery, ISAB, in the
Sicilian port of Augusta, refinery - it is specified - that, as
already documented by the "Financial Times" and the
"Reuters", before the war seemed to operate with
crude oil of different origins, while with the beginning of sanctions
on Russian oil, Moscow's crude oil rose from 30% to
100% of the refined, being able to count only on supplies
from its parent company, Russia's Lukoil. The
last year ISAB processed a fifth of the crude oil that arrived in
Italy, determining precisely the surge in imports
total Russian crude oil. This growth ended with
the beginning of 2023, due to the embargo (-90% between November and
December 2022). In the meantime, the agreement for
the sale of the Lukoil refinery to a Cypriot company.
The study also recalls that before the conflict, in addition to the
Russian imports, Italy bought oil mainly from
Azerbaijan and Libya, while in 2022 imports from these countries
decreased by -28% and -9% respectively compared to the year
previous. Greater diversification in the portfolio of countries from
to which Italy imports oil manifested itself at the end of the
2022 and especially at the beginning of 2023: the data of the first months of
this year - the study announces - show which countries have
offset the decline in the top three exporters, with Iraq being
became the largest exporter to Italy, with a surge
+15% between 2021 and early 2023; also imports
from the United States have increased (by +140%), so much so that the USA
are now among the top five exporters of oil to
Italy; However, the largest percentage growth is that
of crude oil from Kazakhstan (+460% compared to 2021), which is now
the sixth exporter to Italy; Flows have also grown
Saudi Arabia, the fifth largest exporter with 17%.
