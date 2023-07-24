From MIT over eight million euros for interventions in the port of Genoa

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
announced that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
awarded the institution 8.3 million euros, out of 39.5 million
available for the AdSP, of the "Design Fund" to
favor of the eight projects proposed by the Port Authority
as part of the ongoing interventions in the port of Genoa.
In particular, funds have been obtained for
technical and economic feasibility of interventions relating to
development of the industrial port areas of Genoa Sestri Ponente
with the creation of the new "super basin" (3.4 million
of euro), the New Breakwater of Genoa (3.6 million), the
dredging in the Genoa basin to allow accessibility
safe to container ships and passenger ships (148 thousand
euro), the upgrading of rail links with the
Campasso park (209 thousand), the adaptation of the infrastructure of
Calata Bettolo (311 thousand) and the Ronco-Canepa container terminal
(355 thousand) and the maintenance of the cliff to protect the
Genoa-Pra' terminal (152 thousand). Finally, they were admitted to the
Financing also projects to strengthen the security of
port gates (138 thousand euros).