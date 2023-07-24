The law firm Morri Rossetti expands its expertise to the infrastructure and transport sector

The Milanese firm of lawyers and accountants Morri Rossetti
has expanded its range of action in consulting for the
public sector with the entry, as managing
counsel, of the lawyer Giuseppe De Carlo who will deal with
"Infrastructure and Transport". Specialized in law
of public contracts and in company law in the field of
infrastructure and transport, De Carlo deals especially with
legal advice and assistance for public bodies and private operators
and assists important Italian and international players in the
Main infrastructure operations providing advice
strategic in the field of infrastructure, partnership
public-private, transport and logistics and in the field of
the establishment, management, disposal and other operations
relating to publicly owned companies. In addition De
Carlo is an expert consultant at the Minister's Cabinet
of Infrastructure and Transport, for which he deals with
dossiers and specific projects, and has been a consultant for the
Chamber of Deputies and Extraordinary Commissioner during the
commissioner of Roma Capitale, dealing mainly with
Public procurement and local taxes.