New funds to improve logistics efficiency and reduce environmental impact in the port of Vado Ligure

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
has obtained a non-repayable loan of 9.5 million euros
the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and
forests for the implementation of an investment programme
under the measure "Logistics development for the sectors
agri-food, fisheries and aquaculture, forestry, floriculture and
nursery" provided for by the PNRR - National Recovery Plan and
Resilience - M2C1 measure. The funding is intended for
realization, in 24 months, of an investment program in order to
to develop agri-food logistics through the strengthening and
the automation of the railway fleet in the port basin of Vado
Ligurian and the development of the new digital infrastructure
of the current Varco Faro. The AdSP has highlighted that the interventions
will have a direct impact on DNSH (Do No Significant) objectives
Harm - Do not cause significant harm) mitigation of
Climate change through digitalisation and enhancement
of tracks and prevention and reduction of pollution through
automation and modification of the iron plane.
Thanks to this investment program, the port of Vado
Ligure will implement new technologies for control and
management of the railway fleet, allowing to optimize the
Scheduling of train flows into and out of the port
in order to minimize the dwell times of reefer containers a
edge of convoys without power. This will allow
to improve logistics efficiency, increase capacity
and facilitate the transport of goods by rail, reducing
the use of road transport and consequently the impact
environmental. A system will be implemented to track the
container handling and transmitting data to
control, ensuring greater transparency and security
in the entire logistics process. A
second automated road gate for access to the port that
It will allow a better flow of vehicles.
The port and logistics system of Vado Ligure already plays
Today a fundamental role in the supply chains of the sector
fruit and vegetables and the food industry, thanks to its offer
of logistics services for perishable, refrigerated and soft products
Commodities.