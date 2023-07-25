Kuehne+Nagel, sharp decline in economic performance in the second quarter, but above pre-pandemic levels
In the period April-june of this year the net sales is decreased of -43.0%
Schindellegi
July 25, 2023
In the first half of this year, the Swiss logistics group
Kuehne+Nagel experienced a significant decline in performance
financial, results that however the company considers very much
positive as the results achieved in 2021 and 2022,
conditioned by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic - he explained
The logistics company - distort the year-on-year comparison.
Exceptional economic performance, those of 2021 and 2022 that -
interpreting the company's considerations - for Kuhne + Nagel it is
unlikely to recur in the near future.
The Swiss group has closed the first half of 2023
with gross sales of CHF 14.2 billion (CHF 14.8 billion)
billion euros), with a decrease of -36.7% on the first semester
of 2022, a decrease of -6.1% on the first half of 2021, a
increase of +22.9% on the first half of 2020 when already
The health crisis had begun to have a major impact
on the economy and with a growth of +11.8% on the first six months of the
2019 when the pandemic had not yet begun. Net sales
amounted to CHF 12.7 billion, with variations
percentages of -38.3%, -4.2%, +29.7% and +20.0% respectively on
first semesters of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Operating margin
gross was 1.5 billion (-41.2%, +8.6%, +90.0% and
+74.7%), operating profit of €1.1 billion (-48.3%, +9.6%, +170.9% and
+122.1%) and net profit of 860 million Swiss francs (-47.2%,
+12.6%, +178.3% and +124.0%).
In the second quarter of 2023 alone, gross sales were
CHF 6.7 billion, with percentage changes
respectively -41.1%, -18.4%, +17.3% and +4.6% on
corresponding periods of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Turnover
net was 6.0 billion (-43.0%, -17.5%, +22.0% and
+11,4%). EBITDA and EBIT amounted to 715 million (-43.9%,
-9.1%, +69.8% and +58.5%) and 523 million (-51.3%, -13.6%, +122.6% and
+94.4%) and net profit of CHF 398 million (-50.0%, -10.8%,
+134.1% and +96.1%).
The only segment of shipments by sea operated by
Kuehne+Nagel closed the second quarter of this year with a
Net sales of CHF 2.2 billion (-56.3%, -23.1%, +31.9% and
+16.2%), with an EBITDA of 303 million (-49.4%, -0.7%, +222.3% and
+134.9%) and with an EBIT of 295 million (-49.7%, -1.0%, +235.2% and
+139,8%). The division that deals with air shipments has
Net sales of more than CHF 1.6 billion
(-48.0%, -28.9%, +20.8% and +39.0%), an EBITDA of 156 million (-63.0%,
-39.5%, +30.0% and +45.8%) and EBIT of 139 million (-63.5%, -42.8%,
+26.4% and +47.9%). The ground freight sector has
net sales of € 917 million (-12.7%, -2.3%, +27.2%
and -0.2%), EBITDA of 55 million (-15.4%, +19.6%, +150.0% and +52.8%)
and EBIT of € 41 million (-18.0%, +36.7%, +355.6% and +95.2%).
In the second quarter of 2023 the volumes of sea shipments
and areas enlivened by the group were equal to
1,1 million container teu and 482 thousand tons, with bending of the
-0.6% and -15.4% on the April-June quarter of 2022.
