25 July 2023
SHIPPING
The U.S. has a fleet of product tankers ready to intervene in the event of war or national emergency
Nine of the ten ships requested have already been registered
Washington
July 25, 2023
Today the MARAD Maritime Administration of the Department of U.S. Transportation announced the registration of nine tankers the Tanker Security Program (TSP), the program created with the Aim to put together a fleet of proprietary product tankers private U.S.-flagged aircraft, armed with a crew of American nationality and active in commercial transportation international and at the same time useful to the needs of U.S. Armed Forces in order to meet the requirements of the Nation Defense and Other Security Requirements.

The programme is authorised for up to ten vessels and The registration of the first nine units took place in follow-up to the launch issued today by MARAD, which urged the Medium Range capacity product tanker proposal between 30 thousand and 60 thousand tons of deadweight and age less than ten years, following which they have been admitted to the program three ships of the Overseas Shipholding Group, three ships of the Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions and three ships of Seabulk Tankers (Seacor group). Four of the registered ships are already flying U.S. flag and the other five will change flag.

Program grants Department of Defense access guaranteed to these ships. For their participation in the programme the Registered ships will receive from the government up to a maximum of six million dollars a year, spread over a monthly basis, and will have to be made available to the government during times of war or national emergency.
Ancona
4.1 million tons of cargo (-24%) were handled. Over 307mila passengers (+ 16%)
London
The installation of a closed mini-reactor on large ships will be designed
SHIPPING
Brussels
It will enter into force on the first January 2025
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel, expected to decline in second quarter economic performance, higher than pre-pandemic levels
Schindellegi
In the April-June period of this year, net turnover decreased by -43.0%
LOGISTICS
DSV has reported declining quarterly performance, but expects a gradual increase in demand.
Hedehusene
The logistics company filed the April-June period with a net profit of nearly 3.4 billion Danish crowns (-33.4%)
Russia extends attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube
NEWS
Mykolaïv
The target would have been the port of Reni, which has been hit with the use of drones.
SHIPPING
NYK installs sails on a bulk carrier ship of its own fleet
Tokyo
The VentoFoil system of Dutch Econowind will be used
ENVIRONMENT
T&E, sanctions against Russia have not determined a reduction in fossil fuel consumption in the EU
SHIPPING
Kim (HMM) : 99% percent of our ships already comply with the requirements of CII emission regulation
Seoul
Improvement of energy performance achieved also thanks to the reduction of permanence in port of container carriers
INFRASTRUCTURE
Genoa
For Minister Salvini the project of the Genoa Gronda is dated
Amsterdam City Council deliberates to move the cruise terminal out of the city
PORTS
Amsterdam
Granted a motion adversated by the junta
PORTS
In the first five months of 2023, traffic in the port of Taranto declined by -16.8%
Taranto
In the bimonthly April-May the reduction was -21.4%
PORTS
Five-year extension to the EIA decree for the realization of the antemurale of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Two of the years planned for the realization of the opera
NEWS
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense warns ships that in the Black Sea they are headed for Russian ports
Kiev
A similar warning to that of Wednesday from Moscow
COMPANIES
Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation start the race to sell their shares in HMM
Seoul
Remains the incognita of convertible bonds
INSTITUTIONS
The U.N. secretary-general has strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the port facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian shopper
New York
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey has highlighted the possibility of keeping the Black Sea Grain Initiative in place
PORTS
Rotterdam
In suffering all merceological compartments
Monfalcone
Fincantieri will finish three more in 2024, 2026 and 2027
NEWS
Discovery of a crime association aimed at evasion of VAT for goods arriving at the port of Genoa
Genoa
Two gang leaders in jail and eight people under house arrest. Prior seizure of a logistics company
SHIPPING
SM Group is ready to acquire control of HMM by investing up to 3.5 billion
Seoul
Woo Oh-Hyun : We will not participate in the sale if KDB and KOBC convert their bonds into shares
SHIPPING
Russia raises the threat on ships transiting in the Black Sea
Moscow
It will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, the Ministry of Defence said.
TRADE
Fedespedi, to revise in European quarters the Lines of VAT Committee to bring interpretative clarity
Milan
Pitto : at risk of trade flows, the competitiveness of our export and European companies
PORTS
Barcelona
In June, a decline of -7.1% percent was recorded.
JOBS
Fincantieri and the unions have signed up to the renewal of the smart working agreement.
Trieste / Rome
3,300 affected workers are affected
PORTS
In the second quarter the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 3.2%
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2023 the total was almost 50.1 million teu (-0.3%)
PORTS
Ok at the work for the cold ironing in the port of Barcelona and for the expansion of the new container terminal in Cádiz
Madrid
The works will cost 94 million euros
SHIPPING
LOGISTICS
Freight forwarders report that road sites do not take into account the needs of the port.
The Spezia
Laghezza : The idea of realizing a buffer area in Santo Stefano must be relaunched.
PORTS
To the Spezia renewed the voluntary agreement to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships
The Spezia
Provides for the use of sulphur fuels of not more than 0.10% per cent at berth, in the process of maneuvering and approaching the port
PORTS
New funds to improve logistics efficiency and reduce the environmental impact in the port of Vure Ligure
Genoa
Fund lost 9.5 million euros in fund from Ministry of Agriculture
PORTS
From MIT over eight million euros for interventions in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Funded eight projects proposed by the Port Authority
COMPANIES
The law firm Morri Rossetti extends its expertise to the infrastructure and transport sector
Milan
SHIPPING
MSC changes the rotation of the Levant Express line
Geneva
In the northbound relationship the port of Naples will replace that of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
In June, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 50.2% percent.
Taranto
In the first six months of 2023, a decline of -8.2%
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Japan's Nabtesco engineering group buys Greek DeepSea
Tokyo
The Municipality of Spezia has activated the procedure to sell its share of CePIM-Parma Interport
The Spezia
August 14 is the deadline for the submission of declarations of interest
COMPANIES
In the second quarter Wärtsilä recorded a marked increase in orders
Helsinki
21% growth in segment revenue segment of naval propulsion systems
CRUISES
Meyer Werft delivers the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova at Silversea Cruises
Eemshaven / Papenburg
First evidence at sea of the "Carnival Jubilee"
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Oceanogate Italy enhances the park means for railway manoeuvres
Melzo
Acquired a new manoeuvring locomotive CZ LOKO 741
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, the port of Algeciras handled 1,613,320 containers (+ 1.8%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -1.8%
PORTS
Approved the new organic plant of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
Staff will rise from 57 to 86 units
CRUISES
Geneva
In absolute terms, emissions have increased in line with the growth of the fleet.
COMPANIES
Cargotec records excellent quarterly economic performance but a sharp decline in orders
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues increased by 25.2%
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, ABB's revenues rose 12.6% percent.
Zurich
The period was archived with a net profit of 928 million (+ 133.8%)
PORTS
The Europa of Livorno, on the road to the consolidation of the filled bathtub
Livorno
Warriors : We hope we can have the pronouncement of the EIA Commission by the end of the summer
PORTS
Awarded the completion work of the docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
Also assigned the work of retraining of the fiercical neighborhood of Messina
COMPANIES
Metrocargo Italy signs a partnership deal with Denegri truck driver
Genoa
Sharing offices and means of uplift and trucking services to and from Arquata Scrivia
PORTS
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistics support unit
Trieste
Order within the scope of an Italian-French program led by OCCAR
SHIPPING
Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China
Helsinki
Can carry 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear metres of vehicles
LOGISTICS
Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia
Rijeka
It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
Baptized in Bremen a new 24,346-teu container ship of MSC
Bremerhaven
Signed an agreement on the use of electricity from the ground for container ships of the company in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven
EDUCATION
The ITS Academy Foundation " G. Caboto " programme an enhancement of the structures and formative supply
Gaeta
A new venue will be made in Gaeta
LOGISTICS
Milan
Investments also for the realization of a programme of innovation and digitalization of services
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -11.2%
Valencia
In June, the decline was -12.6% percent.
PORTS
From next month the AIB service of ONE will scale to the Vecon terminal in Venice
Venice
Tocks will be made every Tuesday
PORTS
The port of Singapore has for the first time exceeded the threshold of ten million handling containers handled in a quarter
Singapore
In the first six months of this year the total was 19,029,290 teu (+ 3.4%)
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong blamed a sharp drop of -21.6% percent.
Hong Kong
In June, the decline was -23.7% percent.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
TRANSPORTATION
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
PORTS
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
TRUCKING
Activated an App to identify the needs of truck drivers
St. Bonifacio
It was developed by TEA in collaboration with Movyon and Bocconi University
PORTS
In June, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by 5.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, the decline was -15.8% percent.
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, reduction of canons concessers 2020-2021 for companies affected by the effects of the Covid
Genoa
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Underwritten agreements to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
Minsk
They frame in the One Belt One Road initiative
ENVIRONMENT
The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage decarbonisation of shipping
Copenhagen
They are deemed necessary to manage risks and contribute to the achievement of the maturity of the zero-emission technology before the policy measures enter into force
