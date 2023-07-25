The U.S. has a fleet of product tankers ready to intervene in the event of war or national emergency

Today the MARAD Maritime Administration of the Department of
U.S. Transportation announced the registration of nine tankers
the Tanker Security Program (TSP), the program created with the
Aim to put together a fleet of proprietary product tankers
private U.S.-flagged aircraft, armed with a crew of
American nationality and active in commercial transportation
international and at the same time useful to the needs of
U.S. Armed Forces in order to meet the requirements of the
Nation Defense and Other Security Requirements.
The programme is authorised for up to ten vessels and
The registration of the first nine units took place in
follow-up to the launch issued today by MARAD, which urged
the Medium Range capacity product tanker proposal
between 30 thousand and 60 thousand tons of deadweight and age
less than ten years, following which they have been admitted to the
program three ships of the Overseas Shipholding Group, three ships of the
Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions and three ships of Seabulk Tankers
(Seacor group). Four of the registered ships are already flying
U.S. flag and the other five will change
flag.
Program grants Department of Defense access
guaranteed to these ships. For their participation in the programme the
Registered ships will receive from the government up to a maximum of six
million dollars a year, spread over a monthly basis, and will have to
be made available to the government during times of war or
national emergency.