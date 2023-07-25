First semester in the port of Ancona, thud of goods while the recovery of passengers continues

If in the first half of 2023 passenger traffic in the
port of Ancona has stood on the growth trend started
with the exhaustion of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on
port activities, although not yet reaching the levels
Prior to the health crisis, freight traffic, on the other hand, has
Suffered a heavy drop even compared to previous levels
The health emergency.
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has announced that in the first six months of this year the goods
were 4.1 million tonnes, a volume that represents a
significant decrease of -24% on the same period of 2022, a
decrease of -18% on the first semester of 2021 when they were still
The effects of the pandemic are considerable, a decrease of -3% on the first
half of 2020 when the health crisis, at least in relation to
first three months of the year, it was at the beginning and with a contraction of the
-21% on the first half of 2019 when the pandemic was not
still started.
The harbour authority has specified that the reduction compared to the
The first half of 2022 is "due to the current
economic situation and declining product arrivals
metallurgicals, minerals and cereals", while "is
Good trend of the movement of goods in containers that
grows of +5.6%, going from 585.496 to 618.396 tons, so
such as the movement of TEU containers (+10.9%), which increased from
81,117 to 89,986 between the first half of 2022 and that of 2023.
In the first six months of 2023 passengers were 307 thousand, with
percentage changes over the corresponding periods of 2022, 2021,
2020 and 2019 equal to +16.2%, +79.8%, +215.8% and -10.9% respectively.
In particular, in the first half of this year the passengers of the
ferries were 272 thousand (+11.6%, +62.0%, +184.3% and -14.1%) and the
crocieristi 34 thousand (+72.2%, +1.239,3%, +2.433,2% and +27.6%).
In addition, the AdSP has made known that the port of Ortona has closed the
first half of 2023 with 539 thousand tons of goods
enlivened, down by -8.7% compared to the first semester of the
last year due to the poor performance of solid bulk,
in particular due to the decline in imports of metallurgical products and
cereals.