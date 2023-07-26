Konecranes' financial and commercial results in the second quarter were positive

As in the previous quarter, also in the period
April-June of this year the Konecranes group, which produces vehicles
of lifting and handling, recorded an increase, also
if less pronounced, of financial and commercial results. In the
Second quarter of 2023 the revenues of the Finnish company are
piled to 913,0 million euros, with a rise of +16.0% on the
corresponding period of last year. EBITDA
has been pairs to 118,7 million (+43.7%), the operating profit to
98.0 million (+103.3%) and net profit at 56.6 million euro
(+107,1%).
In the segment of port vehicles alone, the group has
totalled revenues of EUR 278.0 million (+19.8%), a margin
EBITDA of € 18.2 million (+13.9%) and an operating profit of
15.3 million euro (+42.7%).
From a commercial point of view, in the second quarter of
this year Konecranes has obtained new orders for a value
total of 1.09 billion euros (+1.0%), of which 420.4 million
(+3.1%) relating to the supply of port means. As of June 30
last year, the value of Konecranes' order book was equal to
Record share of 3.41 billion euros (+20.7%), including a new
record of 1.97 billion (+39.8%) of the orderbook relating only to
port vehicles.