In the port of Taranto a worker died crushed by an ecobale

Yesterday in the port of Taranto a worker of the company Ecologica,
Antonio Bellanova, 31 years old, died having been
crushed by an ecobale while working in the hold of a ship
to the public area of the protruding quarter of the west. "We are
saddened - said the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci,
expressing the condolences of the community - from what happened
today. The loss of Antonio Bellanova's young life is a
pain that affects the whole community, especially the
world of dockers, to which I am bound by my personal history and
professional. We are close to family, colleagues, anyone
has served on the docks at his side. Towards them, towards
every worker who, especially in these days of conditions
extreme weather, continues to do its duty, we must
have the utmost attention."
Highlighting that it is "a huge tragedy
in respect of which the necessary investigations are under way'.
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have specified that "from
A first reconstruction, however, would seem that this drama is
is consumed within a framework of serious criticality". 'In
awaiting the necessary clarifications regarding the dynamics and
Responsibility - the three
trade unions - it is unacceptable in a civilized country
Going to work and never coming home. We don't have
more need for inconclusive tables, but for actions and
Concrete responses from all the institutions responsible for
safeguarding the health and safety of workers
workers, especially in delicate areas such as ports. In
In line with the provisions in force in the ports, we ask for the establishment
the Stop Work Authority, which allows the worker to
interrupt activities when in your opinion they are not
carried out safely and thus prevent any potential
occasion of accidents at work'. 'In expressing the
Our deepest condolences and heartfelt closeness to the
family and colleagues - concluded Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and
Uiltrasporti - we will evaluate over the next few hours all the most
appropriate steps to be taken'.