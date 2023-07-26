FHP Holding Portuale expects an increase in traffic in Carrara thanks to an agreement with Tenaris

FHP Holding Portuale, port company headed by the
F2i fund manager, expects an increase in volumes that
handling, in particular in the port of Marina di Carrara, thanks to
a new agreement with Tenaris, one of the largest producers and
Global suppliers of steel pipes and services to industry
global energy and other industrial applications. Thank you
The agreement is expected to increase several commodities (Tubi and
bars) intended for the American market.
Highlighting that a further novelty is the arrival at
Carrara of goods by train thanks to the railway connection
dedicated, Carlo Merli, executive director of FHP Carrara, has
underlined that "the relationship with a key account like Tenaris
represents, for FHP as a group and for the Carrara base, a challenge
and together an opportunity to raise the bar of our
Service capacity, in terms of organization of
Operations, security and innovative logistics solutions. In this
optics, road-rail intermodality and area management
Retroportuali raccordate - it has specified - represent an asset
winning».