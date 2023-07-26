Meeting of Assarmatori with a delegation of the EU Parliament on the issues of short sea shipping

On the occasion of the visit to Naples and Ischia, which ends
today, a delegation of seven members of the Commission for
Transport and Tourism (TRAN) of the European Parliament, led by the
President Karima Delli, a meeting was held in Ischia
prepared by Assarmatori during which there was a
comparison on the problems, strengths and prospects of the
Short sea shipping also with a view to
decarbonisation, infrastructure development and
intermodality, in the light of policy objectives
European.
To bring the voice of armament, in the panel staged in
on board the motorboat Medmar Giulia, Maurizio was present
Aponte, general manager of Navigazione Libera del Golfo, Giuseppe
Langella, CEO of SNAV, and Salvatore Lauro,
president of Volaviamare, all members of the Corto Commission
Raggio and TPL of Assarmatori, a working group that includes the almost
all shipowners active in the segment in Italy. Among the
Speakers also Giulia d'Abundo, member of the board of
administration of Medmar, and Umberto Buono, managing director
of Medmar, all accompanied by Dario Bazargan, responsible
of the Brussels office of the shipowners' association.
Focusing on the topics addressed in the meeting, the president
by Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, specified that "the challenges
for the shipowning world concern, in the immediate, the development
infrastructure and port as well as the route to the
decarbonisation'. On the topic of sustainability
environmental, the Gulf shipowners have explained to the
MEPs investments already made and those that
are scheduled shortly for years to come.
Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, Dario Bazargan recalled
that 'the European Parliament, in a recent
resolution, invited the Commission and the Council to lend
particular attention to the specificities of islands and
related maritime links in policy-making
national and European: we expect, therefore - he highlighted - that
these specificities continue to be duly taken into account
consideration, in order to protect economic, social and
territorial, enshrined as a founding value by the European Treaties'.