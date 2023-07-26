Entrusted with the maintenance work of the seabed of the port of Gioia Tauro

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian awarded to the group of enterprises
temporary composed of the Spanish Dravo and the Venetian La
Dredging the works of "Three-year maintenance of the seabed of the
port of Gioia Tauro through the spying of underwater dunes".
The program of levelling interventions lasting three years
(2023-2026), on a quarterly basis, will start in the first
days of September and provides for a total of twelve interventions.
Each year there are four interventions, necessary to maintain
The dimensions of the draft plans are always efficient. Works
will concern the levelling of the seabed without removal
of sand. For each individual quarterly maintenance intervention, it is
A maximum time of five days is expected, using a dredge
THSD, or ten days using another suitable sea craft
to the leveling of the seabed. The intervention will be considered completed
to reach 30 thousand cubic meters of leveled sand.
The harbour authority has highlighted that it is an intervention
necessary to keep the channel depth constant
port which, due to the dunes generated by the movement of ships
in and out of port, must be leveled in order to
ensure the safety of navigation.