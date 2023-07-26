Fire on a car carrier sailing along the Dutch coast

A serious accident occurred again to a ship of
owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.
Tonight the Dutch Coast Guard received a
communication from the car carrier Fremantle Highway
, match
from Germany to Singapore, which reported the flare-up of
A fire on board at 23.45 yesterday while he was sailing to
27 kilometers north of Ameland. On the ship, as rendered
known by the Coast Guard of the Netherlands, 23 members were present
of the crew (21, all of Indian nationality, according to the
Shoei Kisen) who tried to extinguish the flames without success
And one seaman died and many others were injured. The
Seafarers were evacuated by helicopters and lifeboats of
rescue. The subsequent intervention of naval rescue vessels and
Firefighting has not yet allowed to tame the flames.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha owns Ever Given,
The portacontainer of the capacity of 20 thousand teu that in March
2021 had run aground while crossing the Suez Canal causing
The six-day blockade of maritime traffic in the important route
of Egyptian water and causing a sharp slowdown in activity
maritime on the Asia-Europe route
(
of 24
and 30
March 2021).
The pure car carrier Fremantle Highway, of 59,525
tons of gross tonnage and built in 2013, it is long
199.97 meters and 32.26 wide.