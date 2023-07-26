With the POT 2024-2026 the AdSP of the Strait begins to wonder about the impact of the bridge on the Strait

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Portuale dello Stretto has unanimously approved the Plan
Operational Three-year 2024-2026 after the 21 July document
it was expressed, always unanimously, also the Body of
Partnership of the Sea Resource. Among the possible development scenarios
future of the port system of the Strait, consisting of the ports of
Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo, Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and
Saline, the POT 2024-2026 also assesses the possible impacts of
geopolitical conditions, including the effects of conflict
Russia-Ukraine which - the document observes - "seem to bring
Dense clouds over the future of production at the steel plant in
Giammoro as well as European transition policies
Energy could soon change the refinery's plans
of Milazzo', but also the issue of restarting the procedure of
construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, infrastructure - yes
highlights in the POT - that "when fully operational could reduce
appreciably the need for ferry services'.
In this regard, the document states that 'the provision of
reactivation of the crossing construction process
stable of the Strait of Messina places at the expense of the AdSP of the
Tightening, therefore, of the specific activities related to the
reorganization and re-functionalization of infrastructures
ports administered to make them consistent with the new
configuration of mobility resulting from the project that
will be performed and at the same time modified in the long term
the objectives of the institution itself. In order to be able to proceed in the
Activities of competence The top management of the institution immediately
moved towards the Technical Mission Structure of MIT and
of the Company Ponte sullo Stretto S.p.A. to start a
path of collaboration and direct exchange of information.
At present - specifies the POT - it is not yet
it is possible to define in detail what the interventions will be
necessary for the adaptation of port infrastructure to the new
transport structure of the area expected to make choices
you will have to wait for the approval of the project
final and enforceable and the completion of the procedure of
Environmental impact assessment as governed by the aforementioned
Decree-Law n.35 / 2023. It is possible, however, to assume, since
from this phase, that the construction of the bridge could have
Refluence: in the construction phase, for any needs
transport of materials and means by sea; in the phase of
exercise, to reduce the demand for
ferrying of vehicles and passengers, in both mode
rail and maritime and for the reorganization of the system of
local public passenger transport'. 'In
particular - the document continues - it will be necessary
understand if operating conditions will require
of alternative ferry services, under certain conditions
of criticality, or if it can be completely
excluding this possibility by allowing you to dedicate the
port docks for other commercial and/or tourist functions'.