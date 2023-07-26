Port of Livorno, tender for the execution of dredging works worth 6.8 million

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has activated a tender procedure for the launch of
dredging activities in the port of Livorno with which it is expected
to remove 195,000 cubic meters of sediment as part of a
Area of almost 200 thousand square meters. The estimated value
of the contract is EUR 6.8 million. The institution specified
whereas the decision to proceed with these interventions arose in
follow-up to the evaluation of the results provided by the latest surveys
bathymetrics carried out in port that showed a generalized
burial due, presumably, to the contribution of materials
coming from the Navicelli canal (root of the Darsena
Tuscany), from the Ugione stream (at the root of the Darsena Ugione), from the
Botticina stream (in the Industrial Canal) and from the North entrance.
Among the planned interventions, the deepening excavation of the
Pier 75, intended mainly for cruise ships and today
not fully usable in all its operating length.
The public approach is 300 meters long but in the last stretch,
of about 60 linear meters, it is not in fact usable because
Its seabed, which on average reaches an altitude of -9 meters, rises to
-5.4 meters. The intervention will therefore be aimed at
restoration of the full functionality of the quay that can
therefore accommodate ships even larger than those
Current.
In addition to Pier 75, they are affected by the interventions of
excavation of the seabed overlooking the approaches of the Darsena Petroli (the
n.10 and 11, whose maximum allowable draught will be increased
at an altitude of -13 meters), and those of the approaches 36A and 38, at the entrance
of the Industrial Canal, whose seabed will be brought to a quota
of -9.5 meters.
Of the 195 thousand cubic meters of sediment resulting from the activities
dredging, 190 thousand will be flowed into the second tank of
filled and 5 thousand will be transferred to recovery plants and
disposal.
The works are expected to be carried out in 330 days
natural and consecutive starting from the delivery of the construction site. The
Subjects interested in participating in the tender will have time until
to 8 August to submit tenders.