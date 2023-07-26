The MedGulf/MDGX service of CMA CGM and COSCO will include stopovers in La Spezia

From next month the service that connects the Mediterranean
western with the US Gulf and Mexico named MedGulf by the
French company CMA CGM and Mediterranean US Gulf Mexico (MDGX)
from the Chinese company COSCO will begin to climb the La Spezia
Container Terminal (LSCT) of the port of La Spezia.
The service, launched at the end of 2022, is carried out by the two
companies with six container ships that from August will call the ports of
Tanger Med, La Spezia, Genoa, Barcelona, Valencia, Miami,
Veracruz, Altamira and Houston.
Cristiano Pieragnolo, Commercial Director of Contship Italia,
announced that the first port of call at La Spezia Container Terminal
will take place "next August 6 with the ship AS Paola
and thanks to this new service - he underlined - it will develop
further the number of connections to the US market
and Mexican via LSCT'.