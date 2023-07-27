Last year the revenues of the ZAI Consortium - Interporto Quadrante Europa grew by +16%

The ZAI Consortium, the entity that manages the Interporto Quadrante
Europa di Verona, has announced that it has archived 2022, year
characterized by the aftermath of the health emergency of the
Covid-19 and the outbreak of war in Ukraine, with revenues
operating pairs to 12,6 million euros, in increase of +16% respect to
to 10.9 million in the previous year. The profit
of exercise is piled to 2,05 million, in decrease of the -22% on the
2021.
Last year, rail traffic was in full swing
At the Interporto Veronese it was 15 thousand trains, with a
decrease of -5% on 2021, for a total traffic in terms
of containers from 20 feet equal to 781 thousand teu, analogous to that
made the previous year.