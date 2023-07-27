Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres

The Port Authority of the Port of Sardinia plans to establish in the area of the industrial port of Porto Torres a new apron destined for port operations in the port of the port basin between the root of the super-grieving dam and the pontyl of the dry products Eni has no longer been used for for a decade. The relevant proposal for Functional Technical Adjustment to the existing Regulatory Plan was approved yesterday by the Management Committee of the Entity and will now have to obtain the approval of the Higher Council of Public Works.
The project provides for a substantial increase in the size of the Port Regulator Plan, with the creation of a 310mila-square-meter filled tank and a capacity of 2.3 million cubic metres. The infrastructure, which will go to accommodate the resulting materials of the dredging operations of the Porto Torres commercial basin and part of those from the other SADS proficiency scars, including the dredging of Olbia, will be delimited from a row of cellular casks so that the same, once saturated, can be used to functional strands to meet new operational needs of the port.
In yesterday's meeting, the Management Committee ruled the release to the Quay Royal company of a thirty-year concession on the maritime demanial areas of the Brin dock of the port of Olbia, including its former Port Warehouse, for the realization of an approx for the nautical from diport. The port authority has highlighted that such a measure, once the retraining works of the spaces are completed, will turn part of Olbia's old commercial port into the beating heart of the diport for the mega yacht segment. On the basis of the project presented by the company and in accordance with the Functional Technical Adjustment to the existing PRP approved in March of 2021, 17 new boat seats with pop-up berths for boats from 45 to 140 metres are planned. length. The former Port Warehouse, instead, in compliance with the requirements of the Archaeological Superintendency, Fine Arts and Landscape, will be subjected to a deep and careful activity of aesthetical-functional rehabilitation, in adjustment to the needs operating of the darsena. The watershed, which has a size of about 800 square metres, will once again be able to accommodate the port management offices, a local service provider and another for dining.
Finally, in yesterday's session, after the green light of the Local Consultative Committees, the Management Committee confirmed all the instances submitted by the firms authorised to carry out operations and port specialist services in their own right and in third party (art. 16 and 18 of Law 84/94) in the scars of competence.