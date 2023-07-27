In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in South Korean ports increased by 2.8% percent
In Busan, 5.87 million teu (+ 3.5%) were eventful
Seul
July 27, 2023
In the first half of this year, South Korean ports handled a total of 761.4 million tons of cargo, with a -1.9% percent decline in the first half of 2022. Today the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in Seoul said that in the second quarter of 2023 alone, traffic amounted to 373.2 million tonnes of cargo, a -1.6% percent drop on the corresponding period last year.
In the container segment alone the first semester of this year ended with a traffic of 14.85 million teu (+ 1.3%) and the only second quarter of 2023 with a traffic of 7.56 million teu (+ 2.8%), of which 5.87 million teu eventful from the Busan port alone (+ 3.5%).
In the second quarter of this year, the traffic of non-containerized loads stood at 244.0 million tonnes (-2.4%).
