In 2022 the Spanish group Navantia tripled the value of new orders.

Spanish navalmechanical group Navantia said it had tripled in 2022 the value of new orders, which, including subsidiaries and investees, rose to 1.74 billion euros, of which 1.13 billion was in the defence segment. The Shipbuilding division alone has totaled new orders for 1.06 billion and that systems and services for 241 million, adding 400 million for the Navantia Seenergies brand. As of December 31, the value of the group's order book was 7.36 billion compared to 7.05 billion at December 31, 2021.
Navantia closed the consolidated annual financial year 2022 with revenues of 1.34 billion euros (+ 0.7%). Operating result and operating result were both negative and equal to -98.1 million and -96.9 million euros respectively versus negative sign results for -105.5 million and -86.2 million euros in the 2021 financial year.