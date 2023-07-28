Uggbe (FAI) : It's time to unlock infrastructure works for the ligure territory
In self-transport, the values of the transfer, which have been held for more than 30 years, should be adjusted, he said, referring to the issue of minimum wage
Genova
July 28, 2023
It is necessary to unblock the realization of transport infrastructure designed for the Ligurian territory. Paolo Uggis, the national president of the Federation of Italian Autotransporters (FAI), joined in Conftransport, on the occasion of the roundtable discussion organised in Genoa by FAI, entitled "Building vision and perspectives". of the ligure self-transport ". "From The Gronda to the Third Valico-the" no " policy has damaged the ligure and Italian economy : it is time to unblock fundamental works to boost the enormous potential of this territory, with the centrality of the its ports and its state-of-the-art logistics system. "
For Uggis, "the why of the" no " to the Gronda di Ponente and the Levant, approved by the Cipe in 2001, remains incomprehensible (all the more so that in Genoa he was facing an emergency situation). The fact that Salvini is reeling from the recent statements by the minister and surfing Salvini's assertion that the Gronda project requires him to be updated, the minister said. ( July 24 2023)-has announced that it wants to unlock the infrastructure currently in limbo. Among them, the Gronda and the Third Valico are indispensable "
"We must also recognise a richer wage for workers : in self-transport, for example, we should adjust the values of the transfer, which has been steadfast for more than 30 years," he said. Updating them would mean lowering costs for businesses and raising the net wage of workers. "
At the roundtable, they participated, among others, the presidents of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, and of the Chamber of Commerce of Genova, Luigi Attanasio, the Presidents of the Port System Authorities of the Western and Eastern Ligurian Sea, Paul Emilio Signorini and Mario Sommariva, and the President of Confcommerce Genova Alessandro Cavo. Among the rapporteurs of the Conftransport system-in addition to the FAI president, Paolo Uggle, and the secretary general of the FAI, Carlotta Caponi-the presidents of Federlogistics, Luigi Merlo, and of Assagents, Paolo Pessina, and the president of FAI Liguria Davide Falteri.
