In Singapore the first bunkerage of the first methanol container carrier

Yesterday in the port of Singapore, the first successful bunkering operation of methanol, fuel that was delivered to a container ship of Maersk by local supplier Hong Lam Marine, was successfully carried out. The bettolin Agility
resupplied with 300 tons of biometanol the ship, the first in the world to be powered by this fuel, in the course of the inaugural journey of the new container ship that has departed from Ulsan and is headed to Copenhagen where the next September will be christened.
" The success of the methanol bunkering operation-the CEO of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Teo Eng Dih-is the result of almost a year of preparations with various government agencies, institutes of research, international collaborators and industry to develop rigorous security procedures through in-depth operational and risk assessments, modeling and validation. This operation will help train the development of the various standards, including technical reference for methanol bunkering operations in Singapore, and will guide our approach for future pilot projects and new fuel testing marine ".