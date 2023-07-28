testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
In Singapore the first bunkerage of the first methanol container carrier
The operation took place during the inaugural voyage of the new ship of Maersk
Singapore
July 28, 2023
Yesterday in the port of Singapore, the first successful bunkering operation of methanol, fuel that was delivered to a container ship of Maersk by local supplier Hong Lam Marine, was successfully carried out. The bettolin Agility resupplied with 300 tons of biometanol the ship, the first in the world to be powered by this fuel, in the course of the inaugural journey of the new container ship that has departed from Ulsan and is headed to Copenhagen where the next September will be christened.

" The success of the methanol bunkering operation-the CEO of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Teo Eng Dih-is the result of almost a year of preparations with various government agencies, institutes of research, international collaborators and industry to develop rigorous security procedures through in-depth operational and risk assessments, modeling and validation. This operation will help train the development of the various standards, including technical reference for methanol bunkering operations in Singapore, and will guide our approach for future pilot projects and new fuel testing marine ".
PORTS
Strong reduction in Turkish port traffic with Italy in the second quarter
Ankara
The volumes of goods with Italian shales amounted to 10.3 million tonnes (-34.8%)
PORTS
MIT disbursements 14.7 million euros for port projects
Rome
Coverage of half of the expected investment value
TRUCKING
Uggery (FAI) : It's time to unlock infrastructure works for the Ligurian territory
Genoa
SHIPYARDS
In the first half of 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by 40% percent.
Trieste
Folgier ; the three pillars of our business present all encouraging perspectives
COMPETITION
Antitrust investigation into whether the terminalists of the port of Naples have applied a tariff increase by violating competition rules
Rome
Introduced an "energy surcharge" to freight forwarders
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
PORTS
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Okay of the Management Committee at the approx for mega yachts in Olbia
PORTS
With POT 2024-2026 the AdSP of the Straits begins to question itself about the impact of the bridge over the Strait
Messina
The three-year programming document was approved today by the Management Committee
Fire on a carrier car in navigation along the Dutch coasts
ACCIDENTS
Fire on a carrier car in navigation along the Dutch coasts
Den Helder / Imabari
The ship is from the Shoei Kisen, which owns the "Ever Given" container ship that in 2021 was stranded in the Suez Canal.
Medway (MSC group) increases the fleet of locomotives
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Medway (MSC group) increases the fleet of locomotives
Geneva
Ordered 15 Vectron MS locomotors at Siemens Mobility
ACCIDENTS
In the port of Taranto a worker died crushed by an ecobat
Taranto
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltransport, we no longer need inconclusive tables, but of action and concrete answers
First semester in the port of Ancona, tonfo of goods as it continues the recovery of passengers
PORTS
First semester in the port of Ancona, tonfo of goods as it continues the recovery of passengers
Ancona
4.1 million tons of cargo (-24%) were handled. Over 307mila passengers (+ 16%)
Agreement between newcleo, Fincantieri and RINA to collaborate on a feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
INDUSTRY
Agreement between newcleo, Fincantieri and RINA to collaborate on a feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
London
The installation of a closed mini-reactor on large ships will be designed
SHIPPING
Finally approved the new European regulation FuelEU Maritime
Finally approved the new European regulation FuelEU Maritime
Brussels
It will enter into force on the first January 2025
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel, expected to decline in second quarter economic performance, higher than pre-pandemic levels
Schindellegi
In the April-June period of this year, net turnover decreased by -43.0%
LOGISTICS
DSV has reported declining quarterly performance, but expects a gradual increase in demand.
Hedehusene
The logistics company filed the April-June period with a net profit of nearly 3.4 billion Danish crowns (-33.4%)
Russia extends attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube
NEWS
Russia extends attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube
Mykolaïv
The target would have been the port of Reni, which has been hit with the use of drones.
SHIPPING
NYK installs sails on a bulk carrier ship of its own fleet
Tokyo
The VentoFoil system of Dutch Econowind will be used
ENVIRONMENT
T&E, sanctions against Russia have not determined a reduction in fossil fuel consumption in the EU
SHIPPING
Kim (HMM) : 99% percent of our ships already comply with the requirements of CII emission regulation
Seoul
Improvement of energy performance achieved also thanks to the reduction of permanence in port of container carriers
NI Gronda
INFRASTRUCTURE
NI Gronda
Genoa
For Minister Salvini the project of the Genoa Gronda is dated
Amsterdam City Council deliberates to move the cruise terminal out of the city
PORTS
Amsterdam City Council deliberates to move the cruise terminal out of the city
Amsterdam
Granted a motion adversated by the junta
PORTS
In the first five months of 2023, traffic in the port of Taranto declined by -16.8%
Taranto
In the bimonthly April-May the reduction was -21.4%
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
NEWS
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense warns ships that in the Black Sea they are headed for Russian ports
Kiev
A similar warning to that of Wednesday from Moscow
PORTS
Five-year extension to the EIA decree for the realization of the antemurale of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Two of the years planned for the realization of the opera
COMPANIES
Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation start the race to sell their shares in HMM
Seoul
Remains the incognita of convertible bonds
INSTITUTIONS
The U.N. secretary-general has strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the port facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian shopper
New York
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey has highlighted the possibility of keeping the Black Sea Grain Initiative in place
SHIPYARDS
In 2022 the Spanish group Navantia tripled the value of new orders.
Madrid
Stable the turnover
COMPANIES
Downturn of Finnlines ' quarterly economic results
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -13%
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in South Korean ports increased by 2.8%
Seoul
In Busan they were eventful 5.87 million teu (+ 3.5%)
Last year the revenues of the ZAI consortium-Interport Quadrant Europa grew by 16%
Verona
Operating profit in decline of -22%. Stable the volumes of rail traffic
PORTS
The MedGulf/MDGX service of CMA CGM and COSCO will include scals at Spezia
The Spezia
The first approx. at La Spezia Container Terminal will take place on August 6
PORTS
Port of Livorno, competition for the carrying out of dredging works worth 6.8 million
Livorno
Expected removal of 195mila cubic meters of sediment
PORTS
Entrusted the maintenance work of the seabeds of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The programme of interventions will take three years
SHIPPING
Meeting of Assshipowners with a Delegation of the EU Parliament on the topics of short sea shipping
Ischia
Bazargan : to take into account the specificities of the islands and their maritime links
PORTS
FHP Holding Port expects increased traffic in Carrara thanks to an agreement with Tenaris
Carrara
Pipes and rods destined for the American market will be embarked
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
INDUSTRY
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
Hyvinkää
The value of the orderbook has marked a new record
SHIPPING
US equip itself with a fleet of product tankers ready to intervene in the event of war or national emergency
Washington
Already enrolled nine of the ten ships required
LOGISTICS
Freight forwarders report that road sites do not take into account the needs of the port.
The Spezia
Laghezza : The idea of realizing a buffer area in Santo Stefano must be relaunched.
PORTS
To the Spezia renewed the voluntary agreement to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships
The Spezia
Provides for the use of sulphur fuels of not more than 0.10% per cent at berth, in the process of maneuvering and approaching the port
PORTS
New funds to improve logistics efficiency and reduce the environmental impact in the port of Vure Ligure
Genoa
Fund lost 9.5 million euros in fund from Ministry of Agriculture
PORTS
From MIT over eight million euros for interventions in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Funded eight projects proposed by the Port Authority
COMPANIES
The law firm Morri Rossetti extends its expertise to the infrastructure and transport sector
Milan
SHIPPING
MSC changes the rotation of the Levant Express line
Geneva
In the northbound relationship the port of Naples will replace that of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
In June, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 50.2% percent.
Taranto
In the first six months of 2023, a decline of -8.2%
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Japan's Nabtesco engineering group buys Greek DeepSea
Tokyo
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Municipality of Spezia has activated the procedure to sell its share of CePIM-Parma Interport
The Spezia
August 14 is the deadline for the submission of declarations of interest
COMPANIES
In the second quarter Wärtsilä recorded a marked increase in orders
Helsinki
21% growth in segment revenue segment of naval propulsion systems
CRUISES
Meyer Werft delivers the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova at Silversea Cruises
Eemshaven / Papenburg
First evidence at sea of the "Carnival Jubilee"
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Oceanogate Italy enhances the park means for railway manoeuvres
Melzo
Acquired a new manoeuvring locomotive CZ LOKO 741
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, the port of Algeciras handled 1,613,320 containers (+ 1.8%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -1.8%
PORTS
Approved the new organic plant of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
Staff will rise from 57 to 86 units
PORTS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
CRUISES
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
Geneva
In absolute terms, emissions have increased in line with the growth of the fleet.
COMPANIES
Cargotec records excellent quarterly economic performance but a sharp decline in orders
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues increased by 25.2%
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, ABB's revenues rose 12.6% percent.
Zurich
The period was archived with a net profit of 928 million (+ 133.8%)
PORTS
The Europa of Livorno, on the road to the consolidation of the filled bathtub
Livorno
Warriors : We hope we can have the pronouncement of the EIA Commission by the end of the summer
PORTS
Awarded the completion work of the docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
Also assigned the work of retraining of the fiercical neighborhood of Messina
COMPANIES
Metrocargo Italy signs a partnership deal with Denegri truck driver
Genoa
Sharing offices and means of uplift and trucking services to and from Arquata Scrivia
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistics support unit
Trieste
Order within the scope of an Italian-French program led by OCCAR
SHIPPING
Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China
Helsinki
Can carry 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear metres of vehicles
LOGISTICS
Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia
Rijeka
It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
Baptized in Bremen a new 24,346-teu container ship of MSC
Bremerhaven
Signed an agreement on the use of electricity from the ground for container ships of the company in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven
EDUCATION
The ITS Academy Foundation " G. Caboto " programme an enhancement of the structures and formative supply
Gaeta
A new venue will be made in Gaeta
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
LOGISTICS
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Milan
Investments also for the realization of a programme of innovation and digitalization of services
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -11.2%
Valencia
In June, the decline was -12.6% percent.
PORTS
From next month the AIB service of ONE will scale to the Vecon terminal in Venice
Venice
Tocks will be made every Tuesday
PORTS
The port of Singapore has for the first time exceeded the threshold of ten million handling containers handled in a quarter
Singapore
In the first six months of this year the total was 19,029,290 teu (+ 3.4%)
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong blamed a sharp drop of -21.6% percent.
Hong Kong
In June, the decline was -23.7% percent.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
TRANSPORTATION
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
PORTS
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
PORTS
Step forward for the realization of the new container terminal in the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera
Venice
Approved the preliminary design of the first strand of the intervention
