Strong reduction in Turkish port traffic with Italy in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in Turkish ports amounted to 135.6 million tonnes, with a downturn-the third consecutive quarterly-of -1.8% percent on the corresponding period in 2022. Just as in previous quarters, the only flow of growing cargoes was that of imports that totaled 69.2 million tons (+ 17.0%). The goods in export stood at 33.7 million tonnes (-14.2%) and those in transit at 16.6 million tonnes (-20.9%). The cabinet-level traffic was 16.1 million tonnes (-13.7%).
The reduction in traffic to and from Italy, which in the second quarter of 2023, was 10.3 million tonnes, down -34.8% percent in the April-June period last year, which follows three quarterly decreases in the -8.6%, -7.3% and -4.7% marked in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the first quarter of this year respectively.
In the second quarter of 2023 alone containerized traffic in Turkish ports amounted to 3.25 million teu (+ 1.7%), of which 152mila teu from and for Italy (-12.0%).
In the first half of this year, overall traffic was 260.9 million tonnes, with a decrease of -4.6% percent on the first half of 2022, of which 24.3 million tonnes with Italy (-19.3%). The container traffic was 6.10 million teu (-4.6%), of which 277mila teu with Italy (-19.3%).